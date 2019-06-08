Watch Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett’s Surprise 2019 CMA Fest Duets

Carrie Underwood hit the stage at the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Friday night (June 7), and she called on iconic rocker Joan Jett to join her for a surprise collaboration on several of Jett’s best-known hits.

Jett joined Underwood at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for a set that included “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Underwood gushed about the collaboration to assembled members of the media backstage before the performance, saying, “I’m super excited.”

The dual performance came about after Underwood — a longtime fan — had the idea to simply invite her and see what happened.

“The stars just aligned. It was like, ‘What if Joan Jett came to CMA Fest? Let’s ask her!'” Underwood shared. “So she’s here. The coolness has arrived, and I’m hoping some of it rubs off on me.”

Underwood has always been a fan of Jett’s music, but she grew to respect her even more as she understood more about her history and influence.

“The more I got to know her and see just how much of a trailblazer she was, for not just women in her genre of music, but of women in music in general. I mean, I’m a fan on every level: personally, professionally, musically,” Underwood says. “I’m honored she’s heard my name before, and that she agreed to come sing with me.”

The country superstar says Jett worked hard in rehearsals to make the most of her performance, adding that the rock legend wasn’t sure if the country crowd would be familiar with her songs.

“I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?! Of course they know the songs!” Underwood exclaimed.

Underwood actually had a prior connection to Jett’s music beyond her own fandom. Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You” served as the basis of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which served as the theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football from 2006-2016. Underwood sang the song from 2013-2016, succeeding Faith Hill, who performed the track from 2007 through 2012.

The 2019 CMA Music Festival is slated to run through Sunday (June 9), featuring a variety of performances and special fan experiences in downtown Nashville.