Washington, DC’s Award-Winning Rainbow Rock Band to Release “Total Eclipse of the Rainbow”

One of the brightest stars to come out of the DC metro area kids’ music scene is Parents’ Choice Award-winning Rainbow Rock Band, which performs more than 120 live shows each year. Kids and families around the country await the appearance of the band’s second album, Total Eclipse of the Rainbow, which is set for release on September 14, 2018.

Since 2012, guided by the hand of singer/songwriter/educator Dr. Kate Moran, Rainbow Rock Band has been praised for its positive, joyful, high-energy music, which engages young listeners and gets them moving to an irresistible beat while also enhancing their learning and social development. Rainbow Rock Band’s thoughtful lyrics emphasize being kind to one another, as well as sharing a wonder and appreciation of the beautiful and fascinating.

Recording in Nashville’s Secret Sound Studios, producer Kurtis Parks and Kate Moran collaborated on Total Eclipse of the Rainbow to create a fun album that serves a dual purpose. Kate enthuses, “Having worked in education for over 25 years, I wanted to provide teachers with a resource to use for circle time or when they are teaching lessons on colors, numbers, animals, plants, or the weather, while also serving as a catalyst for parents to support this learning at home or in the car. My artistic vision was to create an album of beautiful songs rooted in authentic musical styles that connect with the real-life experiences of a child.”

Throughout the album, Kate Moran sings with a lovely clarity that is profoundly drenched in American folk, country,and pop music. Like Woody Guthrie’s children’s tunes, Kate’s songs incorporate a musical language that draws upon and relates to the types of melodies that children actually sing and incorporate into their play.

Total Eclipse of the Rainbow kicks off with “Crazy Cakes,” a splendid counting song in which the mandolin lead combines with guitars and fiddle to give a strong sense of the American folk tradition. “Lee Lee the Lizard” is a rocking number about colors, while “Sunflower” slips into a country sound to imbue botany and photosynthesis with a melodic voice. “Sparkle Fairy” showcases Kate Moran’s extraordinary vocal prowess as it presents lyrics about an element that looms large in a child’s world: sunshine.

Other highlights include the driving, pop-rock style of “Samuel the Zookeep,” which comes replete with pedal steel guitar punctuations as a salute to animal husbandry, and “Rainbow Lullaby,” a song rooted in a country, Nashville soundscape. Total Eclipse of the Rainbow ends sweetly with the album’s birthday song, “It’s Your Birthday,” whose rhythmically sophisticated statement by solo banjo is immediately absorbed into the texture of a multi-layered, celebratory rock anthem.

Dr. Kate Moran’s lifelong enjoyment of singing and her numerous musical projects have provided a backdrop to her scholarly work in education. Kate studied theater at the Catholic University of America and then went on to earn a Master’s in Teaching (Special Education) from the University of Virginia. She gained practical, hands-on experience running a behavior program for the Loudoun County public schools and also served as a special education coordinator with the Alexandria City public schools. In 2014 Kate received her Doctorate in Special Education from George Mason University. Her dissertation featured a study using the CrossFit kids’ fitness program with special education students to determine its impact on their academics, socialization, and fitness. When she’s not rockin’ the rainbow, Dr. Kate works at the U.S. Department of Education in the Office of Special Education Programs.

The flip side of Kate Moran’s intriguing resume resounds with her artistic achievements, for in addition to her career in education, Kate is a well-established singer/songwriter in the DC/MD/VA area. Always on the go, she founded a successful local music festival, the Del Ray Music Festival, in 2007 and has performed extensively in and around the DMV with her pop band, the Kate Moran Band. Her successes as an adult music performer are documented by a five-song EP and a single with the band, both of which are available on iTunes and other music outlets.

Given her lengthy experience in education, her love of working with children, and her considerable musical talents, making the move into children’s music with Rainbow Rock Band was a natural transition for Kate Moran, but her drive to make the world a better place for families propelled her to an ever-expanded level of commitment. In 2013 Kate began the Rainbow Rock Collection, a not-for-profit arm of Rainbow Rock Band devoted to meeting the needs of children in her neighborhood and beyond. She then founded the Tot Rock Music Festival in 2015 to support those activities. Kate and the band headed to Haiti’s Source of Light Orphanage in summer 2016 to deliver instruments and provide music instruction to kids at the orphanage at a week-long summer music camp with their friends from Virginia-based rock band Melodime.

Rainbow Rock Band’s debut album, Meet the Rainbow, released in 2015, was honored with a Parents’ Choice Fun Stuff Award.

Total Eclipse of the Rainbow will be available at all digital retailers, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, CDBaby, and more.

Album Details: Total Eclipse of the Rainbow

Label: Del Ray Rocks, LLC

Release Date: September 14, 2018

For ages 0 – 7

SRP: $9.99 CD. $7.99 digital download

Run Time: 22 minutes

Rainbow Rock Band – Performance Highlights – Summer/Fall 2018

Aug. 15 – Kids in Canal – Washington, DC

Sept. 15 – Jammin’ Java – Vienna, VA – ALBUM RELEASE SHOW!

Sept., 29 – Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival – Kearneysville, WV

Oct. 30 – Harvest Festival – Glen Allen, VA

Visit Rainbow Rock Band’s website HERE.

Rainbow Rock Band on Facebook.

Rainbow Rock Band on Twitter.

Rainbow Rock Band on Instagram.

For more information about Rainbow Rock Band, to request a Total Eclipse of the Rainbow CD, or to schedule an interview, please contact Elizabeth Waldman Frazier at Waldmania PR: 415-334-2787 or elizabeth@waldmaniapr.com.