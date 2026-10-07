Warren Zeiders Releases New Single ‘Looks Good on You’

Warren Zeiders has unveiled his latest single “Looks Good on You,” which he co-wrote with Sam Backoff, Jon Robert Hall, Ben Johnson, and KK Johnson. “Looks Good on You” serves as the fourth preview from Warren’s upcoming third studio album No Brakes, set to release on September 25th.

Prior to this release, Zeiders debuted “Days of My Life,” which came after two earlier 2026 tracks, “Born to Be Yours” and “Drinking Game.” Co-written with Jon Robert Hall, Ben Johnson, and Ashley Gorley, Days of My Life focuses on the themes of finding enduring love and cherishing life’s significant moments. In a message shared on social media, Zeiders expressed, “I’ve written a lot of songs from a place of heartache and sadness, but when it came to this one, I wanted to write something into existence.” He further remarked, “I’ve always known for a long time that I’ve wanted to be a husband and a father, and I pray a lot for that day when God brings me my best friend. Because I know in my heart that when that chapter of my life starts, those really will be the best days of my life.”

Check out the lyric video for ‘Looks Good on You’ – HERE.

Presave ‘No Brakes’ – HERE.