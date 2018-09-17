Warner Music Nashville to Host Opening Day Luncheon Featuring a Performance by Blake Shelton at Country Radio Seminar’s 50th Anniversary Event (CRS 2019)

When you hit the half-century mark, it’s time to celebrate. Country Radio Seminar is ready to mark its 50th Anniversary event with the return of a third luncheon, to be held on the Opening Day of CRS 2019, Feb. 13, and hosted by Warner Music Nashville. Country music superstar, Blake Shelton, will headline the luncheon that will kick-off what is expected to be one of the most exciting Country Radio Seminars to date. More WMN artists for the luncheon will be announced soon.

CRB, Inc.® also announced Blake Shelton has been named the recipient of the CRS 2019 Artist Humanitarian Award and will be honored during the Opening Day luncheon. The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 by the organization’s board to honor those Country music artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career. Past recipients of the annual award have included Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Randy Owen, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, and Charlie Daniels, among others.

Blake Shelton has demonstrated his dedication to giving back through many charitable initiatives and events. In May 2013, Blake hosted “Healing In The Heartland,” a benefit concert for those affected by the numerous tornadoes that ravaged the country. The event was broadcast on NBC and more than $6 million dollars was raised for the American Red Cross of Oklahoma. In September 2016, Blake donated $600,000 to the Jimmy Everest Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. and in September 2017, he hosted “Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief,” a multi-city telethon that broadcast on all major television networks. So far, more than $50 million has been raised for relief efforts for hurricane Harvey and Irma. In Sept. 2017, the Oklahoma–native opened his Ole Red Bar & Grill in his hometown of Tishomingo, OK. All proceeds raised from his performance that evening were donated to a local charity in Tishomingo.

“Warner Music Nashville is very excited to kick-off CRS activities with an exciting and diverse line up of our amazing artists,” said WMN Chairman & CEO John Esposito.“I’m proud of Blake being recognized as Humanitarian of the Year. Over the years, I’ve watched him give back in so many profound ways. He responded immediately to those in need after the devastating tornadoes in Oklahoma in 2013, holding a benefit that was televised nationwide. He continually gives back to his hometown of Tishomingo, to the children’s hospital in Oklahoma City and so much more. But it’s what he does on a daily basis that really sticks out to me. He will send us an email about something he’s read and say, ‘I want to do this to help this person.’ And I think Blake has helped more stranded motorists than Triple A – but that’s just his character. He’s a humanitarian every day. Congratulations Blake, you earned it!”

Country Radio Seminar’s 50th Anniversary event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, through Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the luxurious Omni Nashville, in the heart of downtown Nashville. The three-day convention is the premier educational and networking event for Country radio and music industry professionals, offering attendees access to informative panels, countless networking opportunities, prominent speakers, research presentations and intimate performances from some of today’s biggest stars and emerging artists. Panels at CRS cover a broad range of topics relevant to today’s Country radio industry, including: social media and digital innovations, PPM, brand strategies, leadership skills, consumer research studies, the relationships and economics of the radio and record industries and much more.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 18 marks the deadline to register at the discounted rate of $549. Starting Sept. 19, the price will increase to $599. Registrations are available for purchase at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

Tickets to the New Faces of Country Music® show are already sold out, and no longer available for purchase with registration packages. Additionally, CRS host hotel, Omni Nashville, is accepting reservations at the $264 single rate; however, regular rooms on Feb. 12 are now sold out. To make a reservation for Feb. 13-15, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com/hotel.

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com, and follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter (Hashtag #CRS50) and Instagram. Additional information can be obtained by calling 615-327-4487.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. Country Radio Seminar 2019 is set for Feb. 13-15, 2019 at the Omni Nashville.

About Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. ®: The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.® is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization founded in 1969 to bring radio broadcasters from around the world together with the Country Music Industry to ensure the vitality and promote growth in the Country Radio format.

CRB/CRS:

Christy Walker-Watkins – AristoPR – 615-269-7071– christy@aristomedia.com

Cheri Cranford – AristoPR – 615-269-7071 – cheri@aristomedia.com

For Blake Shelton/Warner Music Nashville –

Wes Vause – Warner Music Nashville – wes.vause@wmg.com