Warner Music Denmark partners with UK’s Absolute for new Alphabeat album

Warner Music Denmark has partnered with UK-based label Absolute Label Services for the release of a new album from Danish pop group Alphabeat in the UK.

The as yet untitled album will be the first from Alphabeat in six years and is due for release in Q4 2019.

The album will be preceded by two singles including Shadows, which has already become a No.1 radio hit in Denmark.

Absolute is working closely with Alphabeat manager Jakob Sorensen at The Bank and Warner Music Denmark for the UK release.

Alphabeat emerged in the late ’00s with their debut single, Fascination, in 2006. They have sold more than 1 million albums and singles during their career.

This Is Alphabeat went Top 10 on the Official UK Albums Chart in 2008 and is one of just four Danish artist albums to have achieved this feat (the others being from Nina & Frederik, Aqua and Lukas Graham).

This Is Alphabeat is certified Gold in the UK where it has sold in excess of 170,000 copies.

Alphabeat have also had five Top 30 singles in the UK charts: Fascination (No.6), 10,000 Nights (No.16), Boyfriend (No.15), The Spell (No.20) and Hole In My Heart (No.29).

The Bank’s Jakob Sorensen, said: “We were looking for a UK team that would be as enthusiastic as we are about the comeback.

“We’ve found that and are so thrilled to be working with the focused team at Absolute.

“They understand the vibe of the band and we are looking forward to releasing the next album with them.”

Absolute Label Manager Fraser Ealey, added: “I’ve always been a massive fan of Alphabeat.

“They manage to consistently create such well-crafted pop songs and have contributed so much to the genre – their return to the spotlight is well-overdue! It’s been a pleasure to work with Warner Music Denmark and Jakob.

"Together, we'll be able to give this new body of work the platform it deserves."