Warner Chappell Music signs Drake collaborator Summer Walker to global deal

Warner Chappell Music has entered into a global publishing administration agreement with singer/songwriter and Drake collaborator Summer Walker.

Effective immediately, the deal covers all existing and new compositions written by Walker, including her hit single, Girls Need Love Remix with Drake, which hit No.1 on Billboard’s R&B Streaming Songs chart and Top 5 at Urban Radio.

Walker’s debut studio album, Last Day of Summer, was released in October of 2018 and hit No.6 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart.

Apple Music named Walker an Up Next artist, and she became one of the Top 10 R&B artists worldwide across the service.

In January 2019 she released the four-track CLEAR EP. Walker is currently signed to LVRN/Interscope Records.

“I’m really excited to have my songs looked after by the fantastic Warner Chappell team,” said Walker.

“It’s great to partner with a company that nurtures both established and new artists with equal passion and devotion, and I’m look forward to working with Ryan, Wallace, and everyone there to take my music to exciting new places.”

Tunde Balogun, President, LVRN Records and Justice Baiden, Head of A&R, LVRN Records added: “We’re super excited to be partnering up with Ryan, Wallace and the whole Warner Chappell team on Summer Walker.

“Ryan and Wallace have been personal friends for years, so it only made sense for us to find something special to work on together. Their hunger and tenacity felt just right to add value to this project.”

Ryan Press, President, A&R, US, Warner Chappell Music added: “Summer’s one of the most dynamic emerging artists to come around in a long time.

“She’s also a gifted songwriter who has the natural ability to craft emotional, intimate lyrics with universal appeal, combined with music that is deeply soulful, authentic, and totally captivating.

“We look forward to working with Summer and the innovative team at LVRN to find ways to share her incredible talent with the world.”

Wallace Joseph, Senior Director, A&R, Urban Music, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Summer to the Warner Chappell family.

“She’s already writing songs far beyond her years, and we have no doubt that she has a long and important career ahead of her.”

Pictured [Left to Right]” Sean Famoso, LVRN Cofounder/Head of Marketing; Tunde Balogun, LVRN Cofounder/President; Ryan Press, President of U.S. A&R, WCM; Summer Walker, Singer/Songwriter; Wallace Joseph, Sr. Dir. of A&R, WCM; Justice Baiden, LVRN Cofounder/Head of A&R).Music Business Worldwide