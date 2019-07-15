Warner Chappell Music signs British songwriter and producer Lostboy

British songwriter and producer Lostboy has signed a worldwide music publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

Lostboy, also known as Peter Rycroft, has collaborations on current and forthcoming works with the likes of Anne-Marie, Ella Eyre, Kehlani, Nina Nesbitt and Why Don’t We, alongside recent writing sessions with Birdy, Jason Derulo, Julia Michaels, Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan.

Lostboy’s other projects include his own artist duo AboutAGirl (with Tom Mann), whose debut track Forest Fire recently received its first BBC Radio 1 play in its Best New Pop selection, plus remixes for Dua Lipa, and a forthcoming one with Dermot Kennedy.

Additionally, Lostboy produced the live version of Holler for the recent Spice Girls UK stadium tour, Spiceworld 2019, which took in 13 shows and sold almost 700,000 tickets.

Lostboy said: “This feels like a really exciting time for me. I’ve been working with some great producers, songwriters and artists, while also getting my own artist project off the ground.

“Saul and the whole Warner Chappell team have been there every step of the way.

“The energy and passion they’ve shown already has blown me away and I can’t wait to work with them in this next phase of my career.”

Saul Fitton, International Creative Manager, A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “It’s fantastic that Lostboy’s joining the Warner Chappell roster. The team’s extremely excited about the opportunity to support such a brilliant artist, songwriter and producer.”

Mike Smith, Managing Director of Warner Chappell Music UK, said: “Lostboy’s one of the hottest names in today’s music scene and I’m delighted that he’s placed his trust in us.

“Our ambitions match his and the sky’s the limit for this creative genius.”

[Pictured Left-Right]: Mike Smith, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music UK; Lostboy; Matthew Rumbold, manager; Saul Fitton, International Creative Manager, A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK).Music Business Worldwide