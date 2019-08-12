Warner Chappell Music Lands Publishing Deal With Stone Temple Pilots

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has entered into an exclusive worldwide publishing deal for the administration of the catalog for STONE TEMPLE PILOT members ROBERT DELEO, DEAN DELEO and ERIC KRETZ. One of the biggst rock acts in the ’90s, STP sold 40 million records worldwide.

“STONE TEMPLE PILOTS helped to define a distinct rock sound of a decade through their incredible songwriting and SVP/A&R, U.S. SOWDERS said. “Their work has left an impact on American culture that continues to resonate today.”

“There’s no overstating the role STONE TEMPLE PILOTS played in developing the landmark sound of their era,” WCM Pres./A&R, U.S. RYAN PRESS said. “But it’s the quality of their songwriting perhaps more than anything that has stood the test of time.”

“The support of GREG, RYAN and the whole team at WARNER CHAPPELL means so much to us,” said the three members of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS. “We’re very excited about the future of this creative collaboration.”