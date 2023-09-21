Warner Bros. And Audacy Launch ”Extra: The Podcast”

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Telepictures, and Audacy have announced “Extra: The Podcast,” a weekly show from the Emmy Award-winning TV show “Extra” as they enter their milestone 30th season. Every day, “Extra” talks to the biggest celebrities and newsmakers for breaking entertainment news, pop culture headlines, and behind-the-scenes information from Hollywood’s biggest TV series and movies, but the daily show is only 30 minutes.

That’s where Extra: The Podcast comes in. Extra: The Podcast will cover the week’s major headlines as well as extended versions of “Extra’s” biggest interviews with no time limit, allowing listeners to hear the raw conversations that go even more in-depth and feature moments that didn’t make the show.

“Extra’s” executive producers Jeremy Spiegel and Theresa Coffino said, “We could not be more thrilled to partner with Audacy for Extra: The Podcast as part of our milestone 30th season. Our team of Hollywood insiders are making headlines daily and getting the biggest celebrities. The podcast will allow us to feature extended interviews not seen in the show and exclusive content not heard anywhere else.”

Hosted by “Extra” senior correspondent and weekend co-host Melvin Robert, Extra: The Podcast will launch on September 13 on the Audacy app and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

“We’re so excited to partner with Telepictures and ‘Extra,’ the leading name in celebrity and entertainment news, and to celebrate the launch of the show’s 30th season,” said Audacy EVP, Podcasts Jenna Weiss-Berman. “‘The podcast companions of ‘Extra’ and ‘True Crime Daily will deliver informative, compelling content to listeners across the country.”