“Wanna Be Heard” by Parkes Stewart: Available now to AC radio
Hearken back to a period in time when that smooth Motown sound delighted the ear. In the golden years, there was a message in the music, as Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, and Stevie Wonder proved, the lyrical content could almost be spiritual. Like a man born out of his time, this artist delivers music that is heartfelt, spiritual Soul and R&B that evokes comparisons to the greats of Rhythm and Blues that influenced him. Similarly, gifted lyrically, he takes smooth to a new level linking old school flavor with new school vibe.
If the name Parkes Stewart is both familiar and unfamiliar, it’s because he has written songs for other artists such as:
1.” Cry On” for 112 on the tribute to Notorious B.I.G. (over 4 million copies sold)
2.”Open Arms” &”More than Just A Melody” for Yolanda Adams
3.” Ordinary Just Won’t Do” performed by Dave Hollister
4.”I Am Here, No More Loneliness”& “Victory” for Commissioned
Parkes Stewart sings and writes a thrilling combination of spiritual soul and R&B music that seamlessly blends songs of longing, pain, love, and hope. Parkes explains that his objective to be the (“nexus” meaning connection) linking our humanity and spirituality. His intention is to look for the purity in the love relationship between husband and wife, man and brother, and man and God. Parkes music has something for everyone, for people who have experienced divorce, the young person with potential who just needs a helping hand, and for the burdened soul who needs God.
For Parkes, it has always been more than music. It is about keeping it real and dealing with issues that are usually swept under the carpet. The music then becomes not just an expression of what he does, but is something he truly is.
Parkes Stewart Discography:
The album: Parkes
Love me right *
I can’t Imagine *
Cry no more*
To each its own*
Take me higher*
True love *
Spend some time
Start all over
Another Chapter: Ps. 51
He Loves me*
Another chapter
Talk to me *
Psalms 51
All in the name of love
Silent Tears*
Holding on
Got love*
All that I know
I’m not crazy
Heart and Soul (Nexus)
My soul
Help us
Free
This is my Story
Trust Him
My brother
Radio/Video
Prayin Man
Brown eyes
Personality
Song for you
Comfort and peace
Always
So beautiful
Extraordinary Christmas
Merry Little Christmas
Jingle Bells
Coming Home
Oh Come All Ye Faithful
The First Noel
On and On
MCHNY
K in Kool
Yolanda Adams
More than just a melody
Open Arms
Commissioned:
Lord Jesus help me
Victory – Go Tell Somebody
Cry on – Go Tell Somebody
I’m learning – Matters of the Heart
Don’t Worry – Will you be ready
Take your burdens – Will you be ready
You can depend – On the winning side
Ordinary just won’t do – Ordinary just won’t do
No more loneliness – Ordinary just won’t do
Hold me – Number 7
I love thinking of U – Number
Look to Jesus – Witness Speak to the generations
Your love lifted me Virtue
I must tell Jesus – Detroit Hymns (Detrick Haddon)
Honor the King Christmas Card Marvin Sapp
God rest ye merry gentleman Christmas Card Marvin Sapp
Can’t Stop thinking about you Cloud Nine Everything is Good tonight
Special One Cloud Nine
More than a melody Ashante Can’t Stop
Cry On Original sound track for movie BlankMan
Cry On performed by 112 for the Biggie Tribute
Choice to Rejoice Young Artist for Christ Worship 90
I am Here Carman Shakin the House
There is Hope John P. Kee There is Hope
No ordinary Love Dave Hollister Things in the Game Done Changed
Vocals for:
Earl Klugh
Dennis Coffey
Ben Tankard
Deitrick Haddon
Commissioned
John P. Kee
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Parkes Stewart
Song Title: Wanna Be Heard
Publishing: COPAID
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Wanna Be Heard
Record Label: Copaid Entertainment
Record Label:
|Copaid Entertainment
|George Whitfield
|313-350-5264
|copaid@msn.com
Radio Promotion:
|Copaid Entertainment
|George Whitfield
|313-350-5264
|copaid@msn.com
Publicity/PR:
|Copaid Entertainment
|George Whitfield
|313-350-5264
|copaid@msn.com
Manager:
|Copaid Entertainment
|George Whitfield
|313-350-5264
|copaid@msn.com