Walker Hayes To Embark On Headlining “Dream On It” 2019 Tour

Staying true to the commitment he has for his fans, country music star, Walker Hayes, continues to engage with them in typically unorthodox ways. This time around he asked for their help with naming his upcoming 2019 tour.

The Dream On It Tour moniker was submitted through a contest Walker posted to his social channels and was chosen by Walker himself. The winning fan’s suggestion was selected from a swarm of thousands of creative and exciting proposals and they will have the opportunity to attend any of the tour’s show dates (travel and accommodations not included) with a guest as well as dinner with Walker and his band at the tour stop of their choosing. Walker announced the winning title of the tour on Monday, November 12th on his Instagram account. He was so grateful for all the support that he contacted the fan via Facetime on Monday.

“I’m so jacked to announce my Dream On It Tour and get back on the road,” said Hayes. “Thank you to my fans for working so hard to help me pick the perfect tour name. Y’all have been involved since the beginning, so it only seemed fitting to have y’all be part of it.”

Walker’s fans can expect to hear all of their favorites including his latest single, “90’s Country,” which is currently available on all digital and streaming platforms. Walker is also thrilled to have Filmore joining him throughout much of the Dream On It Tour.

Tickets for the Dream On It Tour are available to the public HERE starting on November 16th at 10:00am CT. VIP Tickets can be purchased HERE

The “Dream On It” VIP Experience includes:

One (1) general admission ticket to see Walker Hayes live

Early entry to the venue

Meet & Greet / Photo Opportunity with Walker Hayes

Invitation to a pre-show two-song acoustic performance by Walker Hayes

Q&A session with Walker Hayes

One (1) ’90’s Country’ lyric sheet, signed by Walker

One (1) ’90’s Country’ koozie

Merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public