WAIO-FM/Rochester’s Brother Wease Moving to 9am-Noon

WAIO-FM (Radio 95.1) in Rochester, NY is moving Brother Wease from 6-9am to 9am-noon on the iHeart Classic Rock outlet, starting Monday, September 18. The new program will also featuring Wease’s wife Doreen, John DiTullio and Dale Budziszewski (aka Dale Buda). Wease requested the change and said he’s been getting up at 4:30 in the morning for work for 38 years and was ready for something new.

Wease told the Democrat & Chronicle that he feels “very badly that people who have woken up with me for many, many years. But at the same time, I have many friends and acquaintances that used to listen to my show after 9am, because I used to go to 11. So, I feel bad for the morning people, but at least I didn’t retire.”

The 6-9am slot will be filled by syndicated “Rover’s Morning Glory,” which previously aired on the station from 2-7pm.