Wade Bowen shares ‘Turpentine’ ahead of upcoming album ‘The Version Of Me You Get’

Wade Bowen has released “Turpentine,” the third advance track from his upcoming studio album, The Version Of Me You Get, which is scheduled to arrive Aug. 22 via Thirty Tigers. The new song follows previously released singles “Hidin Behind This Microphone” and “Nothin’ But Texas,” further introducing an album that blends Bowen’s signature Texas country sound with reflective songwriting shaped by more than two decades in music.

Written by Bowen alongside longtime collaborators Randy Rogers and Sean McConnell, “Turpentine” explores the emotional weight of a relationship that lingers despite repeated attempts to move forward. Anchored by organic instrumentation and Bowen’s unmistakable vocal delivery, the track highlights the introspective themes that run throughout the forthcoming record. Bowen said the song captures the feeling of being unable to wash away memories, comparing them to something that remains long after the moment has passed.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Paul Moak, The Version Of Me You Get was recorded in Nashville and reflects what Bowen has described as one of his most personal projects to date. Across the album, the veteran artist examines family, personal growth and life on the road while remaining rooted in the storytelling that has defined his career. The collection also features collaborations with several respected songwriters and musicians from both the Texas and Nashville music communities.

Bowen will also be supporting the album with an extensive touring schedule that includes headlining dates and festival appearances throughout the remainder of the year.

Presave ‘The Version Of Me You Get’ – HERE.

Stream ‘Turpentine’ – HERE.

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