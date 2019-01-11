VOCALIST/ENTERTAINER EXTRAORDINAIRE BRIAN JUSTIN CRUM RETURNS TO “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: CHAMPIONS” JANUARY 21

Vocalist/entertainer extraordinaire Brian Justin Crum, who impressed millions of fans on America’s Got Talent Season 11, earning a 4th place finish with his impassioned renditions of “Somebody To Love” (Queen), “Creep” (Radiohead), “In The Air Tonight” (Phil Collins) and “Man In The Mirror” (Michael Jackson), is returning to the show’s Champion’s segment with appearances slated January 21, February 4 and February 11.

Among the most talked about performers, Crum garnered millions of views from his performances which went viral and generated some of the highest online statistics seen by the show’s emerging talent. Additionally, his personal story of being a bullied, gay youth also touched the hearts of many. Check out his performance and backstory here.

The singer/songwriter who soared to #2 on the Billboard Dance Charts with a cover of Robyn’s “Show Me Love,” and whose Broadway credentials include “Wicked,” “Grease,” “Altar Boyz,” “Next To Normal” and “We Will Rock You,” will also return to his theatrical roots appearing in the “Somebody To Love” Queen musical and ballet on February 14 at the Music Box in San Diego.

Crum’s appearance as Galileo Figaro in Queen’s rock theatrical “We Will Rock You” was a pivotal role, leading to celebratory reviews and earning him a handful of awards for Best Actor.

His growing fan base has led to demand for live performances all over the U.S., Australia and the Middle East. Crum will be releasing new music and content in the coming weeks. Follow @brianjustincrum.

