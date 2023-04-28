Virtue Scripts Overcome Loss, Traversing The Darkness On A Journey To Heal In Genre-Bending New Single ‘Heading For The Light’

Virtue Scripts are due to release their upcoming single ‘Heading For The Light’ on Friday 7th April 2023. The latest track by the genre-bending collective follows their highly successful previous releases ‘Hanky Panky’ and ‘Zodiac’ which together accumulated over 88k streams on Spotify. The concept behind Virtue Scripts is a unique blank canvas for many artists to share their ideas and emotions, catering to musicians of varied backgrounds, experiences, values, and creative visions.

Virtue Scripts’ latest offering ‘Heading For The Light’ is a deeply personal single for the collective’s driving creative force Prudence. With her mother terminally ill, she showed her the demo of the song, leading her to muster all her strength to dance around in a truly unforgettable moment. Following her death, Prudence suffered a creative block to complete the song but experienced a renewed motivation to put the finishing touches on the anniversary of her mother’s passing. The accompanying music video illustrates the symbolism of finding the strength to overcome darkness, showing Prudence traversing a dark cave with her demons and emerging into the light with new resolve, spreading love and positivity.

Dedicating the song to everyone who had lost a loved one, Virtue Scripts state:

“‘Heading For The Light’ is for whatever is keeping that person in darkness and that negative space, this track will hopefully pull them out to the light and encourage them when feeling deflated. That’s a big achievement in itself. I hope the words inspire.”

Virtue Scripts is a collective of highly talented instrumentalists, award-winning producers, and songwriters that create music to build connections with people of all different backgrounds, races, and creeds. The mantra of the collective is ‘‘for listeners to find their next favourite artist, songwriter or producer through this innovative project’’.

‘Heading For The Light’ was written and produced by Prudence, choosing to use live instrumentation in this recording to pay tribute to her mother’s love for this sound. She also opted to use the smokey vocals of her engineer to enrich the potential of the track. The aim of this new release is to liberate anyone feeling defeated by adversities faced in life and find the light out of the darkness. For Prudence, this happened when she found the courage to release this track which for a long time was listened to solely by herself as an emotional escape from such a dark period of her life.

Drawing inspiration from a wide range of genres such as Soul, Rock, Jazz, and Country, Virtue Scripts are set to make an impact in the industry, applying their goal to create music that would resonate with people from all walks of life. 2023 will be a busy year for Virtue Scripts with plenty of music in the pipeline from their incredible roster. Follow them on their social media platforms for the latest updates.