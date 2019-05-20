VIRTUAL NIGHT CLUB AIMS TO TAKE THE DANCE MUSIC SCENE BY STORM

High profile DJs are being approached by Night City Booking Agents, to play in the club. The events the club will be holding will be in a similar vein to the EPIC Games Event which gathered over 11,000,000 live viewers to watch EDM artist “MARSHMELLO perform live inside the game Fornite. The event was so popular it is now one of the largest gatherings of all time. Read More about that reference concert here.

Cool Things Online Ltd, founder of NIGHT CITY is proud to announce the launch of it’s Crowdfunding campaign to gather support for the world’s first Virtual Reality Night Club: “Night City”

Further details about the event and the Virtual Night Club can be found in these places:

IndieGoGo Crowd Funding Campaign:: https://igg.me/at/nightcity

Website: www.nightcityvr.com

Detailed information, please contact directly. Paul@webvideonz.com

If successfully funded, the launch party event will be scheduled for early September with consecutive events rolling out from this date.

NIGHT CITY believes the virtual night club, events and the community that it gathers will disrupt the industry, but in a good way, as it has the potential to revitalize interest in “clubbing” which has seen a considerable decline in party goers in recent years. Reference: https://newtheory.com/bid-farewell-why-millennials-are-abandoning-the-nightclub-nightlife/