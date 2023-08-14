Violet Silhouette Release Hypnotic Post-Wave Single “Hierda Demoniaca”

Violet Silhouette release their latest emotive dance-punk single “Hierda Demoniaca.” The track, taken from their upcoming EP “FEVERBLUE,” features trace-inducing melodies, chilling vocals, and a romantic outlook on the dark side of depression and failed relationships. It’s a master class defining modern post-wave storytelling as they combine influences from Drab Majesty, Cold Cave, Boy Harsher, and Depeche Mode to create a melodic amalgamation of new and classic.

“Reflecting the personal changes of the songwriters as they pull themselves through the purifying fires of depression, failed relationships, and injured optimism. Yet we refuse to stay down, as this track speaks to those who would dismiss all caution with a wellspring of hope and go through it all again for real love. A song that can speak equally of an earthly romance as well as an experience of spiritual communion.” – VIOLET SILHOUETTE

In their latest body of work, Dance-Punk/Postwave trio Violet Silhouette explores “Neuromanticism” – a strange collection of sensory experiences and our sometimes fatal chase to reach the “highest” ideal for truth and love

Formed in late 2019, the group released its first EP “SEMIPERMANENTDEREALIZATION” in 2021, writing and recording in the midst of the pandemic.

The encroachment of internal chaos felt in the group’s ‘emotional unconscious’ spawns a pandemonium of haunting archetypes and secret love languages that form what the band calls internally, “The Silhouette.” An always forming, malleable entity that encompasses the end result of their writing, production, and performances.

This is evident in the band’s emotionally-charged and exuberant live performances. Words such as spontaneous and unpredictable are frequently applied to the group as they move on stage in drama-heavy body gestures with currents of electricity randomly ripping through the group. The performance is a personification of defiance. Like something caged up that has no intention of staying there for long.

Violet Silhouette surfaces with their first singles “Strange Wind” and “Hierda Demoniaca” from the band’s forthcoming second EP “FEVERBLUE”.