Vince Gill to embark on ’50 Years From Home’ tour
Vince Gill announced he will embark on his 50 Years From Home Tour this summer, beginning June 18th and including a six-night residency in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium.
To commemorate his 50-year career milestone, Gill is curating a series of EPs to be released over the course of a year, titled 50 Years from Home. Thus far, Gill has released three with each featuring six new songs and one previous hit: I Gave You Everything I Had, Secondhand Smoke, and Brown’s Diner Bar.
