Vince Gill to embark on ’50 Years From Home’ tour

This post was originally published on this site.

Vince Gill announced he will embark on his 50 Years From Home Tour this summer, beginning June 18th and including a six-night residency in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

To commemorate his 50-year career milestone, Gill is curating a series of EPs to be released over the course of a year, titled 50 Years from Home. Thus far, Gill has released three with each featuring six new songs and one previous hit: I Gave You Everything I Had, Secondhand Smoke, and Brown’s Diner Bar.

For tour details and ticket information, head HERE.

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com