Village People “A Very Merry Christmas To You” now at radio: Radio/Media Download Here

When Victor Willis, the original Village People lead singer and cop, returned to the group last year, fans waited for an announcement on news about Village People new material stemming from the return of Willis who wrote lyrics to such iconic hits as Y.M.C.A. Go West, Macho Man, and In the Navy.

In fact, most assumed Village People would release a new dance tune or EDM mix, after all, were talking about the biggest party band on the face of the planet. Instead, the group headed to the studio and Willis quickly introduced them to a new holiday song, written and produced by him, titled A Very Merry Christmas To You. We were stunned for a moment when Victor informed us that the first of our new material would be a Christmas song. But once he sang the melody, we all felt the song has the potential to become a holiday favorite, said James Lee, Village People G.I. The song had a very late and limited release last year to a handful of radio stations. The group then performed it on the televised Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Radio stations immediately clamored for service of a copy of the initial track which featured incomplete vocals and was yet to be mastered. Now finished, re-mixed and mastered, A Very Merry Christmas To You, is being readied for its official and worldwide release this holiday season though Scorpio Music, the same label that scored big last year with Mi Gente by J. Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyonce. A music video is also being filmed and readied for release in conjunction with the singles release. A major push is planned for the song including promotional appearances, television and radio. Its a very wholesome song and we incorporate a children’s choir for the hook. The children voices blended with Village People gives the song a warm holiday feeling, said Victor Willis, lead singer and cop.

The song is being released initially as a digital single, available on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify, but a full album is also planned for release on CD, and Vinyl. Village People is the most iconic group in the world. Their hits include the mega-hit Y.M.C.A., also Macho Man, San Francisco/Hollywood, Go West, and In the Navy. The group, who’s celebrating their 40th anniversary, has sold over 100 million records and continues to tour the world.

