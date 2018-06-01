VIKINGO! Enters The World Of Rock N’ Roll With “One Man Town”

In-your-face rock band, VIKINGO! just released their debut single, “One Man Town”. This reverberating song is created with an unparalleled drumming accompanied by thrashing guitar and bass. The four-member band of producers does not hold back in using their abilities to create new resonances. “One Man Town” is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

Two Colombians, a Norwegian, and an American walk into a recording studio set on the goal to create original rock n’ roll song and they have done just that. “One Man Town” was recorded at the famed 4th Street Recording (Muse, The Beach Boys, Bad Suns) and was mastered by Dale Becker (Macklemore, Neil Diamond). The four members of VIKINGO! are all producers, so it was fitting that they produced this single themselves. “One Man Town” roots itself in rock n’ roll, but expands into a producer’s work of art. “We are all studio nerds who get excited about microphones and boxes that do magical things to sounds,” explains singer, Daniel Jimenez Afanador. “This is a song about being stubborn. It’s about proudly sticking to your guns and shooting down anyone who gets in your way. It’s about that moment you realize you’ve burned all your bridges and you end up carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders. You end up living in a one-man-town.”

Compromised of Daniel Jimenez Afanador on lead vocals and guitar, Sejo Navajas on guitar, Andreas Kvinge Sandnes on bass, and Chris Roberts on drums, VIKINGO! formed last year. At age fourteen, childhood best friends Jimenez Afanador and Navajas performed in a band together in Colombia. They later moved to the United States and began to grow their careers separately. With their successes as producers within the music industry, Navajas and Jimenez Afanador decided it was time to start a band again. Navajas suggested his friend, Sandnes who he met at 4th Street Recording, the studio that Navajas is not only a partner at, but also the chief engineer. He then invited past bandmate and 4th Street studio drummer, Roberts, to join and VIKINGO! was formed.

VIKINGO!’s newest single “One Man Town” will be followed by an EP later this year. “One Man Town” is available on digital music platforms. To keep up with VIKINGO!, follow them through Facebook and Instagram.