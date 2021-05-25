ViennaCC Wants “Love And Maybe More”: Radio/Media Download
ViennaCC produces pop and rock music for dancing. Important for him are melodies to sing along with. The song’s english lyrics are influenced by his positive mindset. And be surprised by every song’s sound. For producing in his own studio he is free to realize any arrangement, from acoustic to rock to synthesizer.
Music video is played now on Amazon TV, Apple TV and ROKU for 3 months. You may guess what is “More” in the song. Well, here is one version: What does a man mainly want from a woman ? Hmmm ? Good cooking ! Haha
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: ViennaCC
Song Title: Love And Maybe More
Publishing: Heinz Riemer Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Nevertheless
Record Label: Internet Dienstleistungs GmbH
|Record Label:
|ATI24
|Heinz Riemer
|014844964
|office@vienna.cc
|Radio Promotion:
|Heinz Riemer Music
|Heinz Riemer
|014844964
|office@vienna.cc
|Publicity/PR:
|Vienna
|Heinz Riemer
|014844964
|office@vienna.cc
|Manager:
|Heinz Riemer Music
|Heinz Riemer
|014844964
|office@vienna.cc