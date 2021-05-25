ViennaCC Wants “Love And Maybe More”: Radio/Media Download

ViennaCC produces pop and rock music for dancing. Important for him are melodies to sing along with. The song’s english lyrics are influenced by his positive mindset. And be surprised by every song’s sound. For producing in his own studio he is free to realize any arrangement, from acoustic to rock to synthesizer.

Music video is played now on Amazon TV, Apple TV and ROKU for 3 months. You may guess what is “More” in the song. Well, here is one version: What does a man mainly want from a woman ? Hmmm ? Good cooking ! Haha

