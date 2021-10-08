Vicki Lynn Maxwell “Butterfly” Impacting Country Radio: Download Now

Vicki Lynn was born and raised in Georgia. She also grew up in Nashville Tennessee. Right down town on music row in a recording studio where her dad Lee Morris was the president as well as record Producer and successful songwriter. It is where Vicki Lynn learned the ropes of studio life and trained as a demo and backup singer on and off stage where she learned the music business at a young age. Vicki Lynn is currently in the process of completing a country cd entitled Butterfly. A song of transformation. Her story, which is sure to resonate with and to a universal audience. A song of hope. The rest of Vicki Lynn’s album is just as unique in every song. A message relived from her heart to yours.

A NOW timeless work created with you in mind.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Vicki Lynn Maxwell

Song Title: Butterfly

Publishing: Dorffmeister Music/Curb Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Butterfly

Record Label: Vlm Music