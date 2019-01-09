Veteran Rocker John Vento Enlists Pittsburgh’s Finest On New Album “Love, Lust And Other Wreckage”

John Vento is often called a chameleon in the Pittsburgh music scene; and, while his critics may use the term as a pejorative, Vento views it as a compliment. He understands that they’re motivated by the frustration of their inability to lock him into a specific musical style. After all, the front man for the rockin’ Nied’s Hotel Band, is also known for his introspective, brooding solo recordings.

Rather than a drawback, however, Vento considers such diversity to be among his strengths; and his fans agree. They relish sharing his tumultuous trek toward achieving his artistic vision, which he accomplishes by channeling a blend of eclectic influences through his own, raw emotions.

On his new autobiographical album, “Love, Lust And Other Wreckage,” Vento delivers thirteen introspective tunes with the help of some of Pittsburgh’s top musicians. Produced by David Granati (G-Force, Granati Bros.) at Maplewood Studios in Ambridge, PA, Vento is joined on the album by David’s brothers Hermie and Joey, and nephew, Jules Granati; Cherylann Hawk; Joffo Simmons; Bob Fetherlin; and others. The collection was mastered by Brian Foraker in Nashville.

Watch the first single and video, “Rainbows And Lightning” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y65K1Hu2uik.

“Love, Lust And Other Wreckage” is scheduled for January 18, 2019 release on MTS Records. The album will also serve as the soundtrack to the musical of the same name, penned by award-winning playwright, Amy Hartman. It opens soon at The Oaks Theater in Oakmont, PA.

“John Vento is such an interesting human being,” said Michael Stover of MTS. “We talked about this project, and I immediately connected with his backstory and the vibe of his songs. First off, he’s a Penn Hills graduate, like myself. He’s as hard-working and blue collar as they come in this town. I think this album is going to really touch listeners and expand upon his already rabid fanbase.”

For more information on John Vento, please visit http://www.johnvento.com

https://www.facebook.com/johnventomusic

https://twitter.com/JventoM