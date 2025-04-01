Veteran Country Singer-Songwriter Bill Nash Announces New Tribute EP

Veteran hit country singer-songwriter, Bill Nash, and his son, Jimmy Nash, are thrilled to announce a new five-song tribute EP – Oh Hank – honoring the musical legacy and artistic style of Hank Williams Sr. The first single from the EP, “Locked In Your Lovin’ Arms” [pre-save here], written & produced by Jimmy, and sung by Bill, is set for digital release on March 21, with the full EP becoming available everywhere digitally on Friday, June 6th by Cloverdale Music.

“Why a Hank Williams tribute?” Bill asks. “Well, it’s not just ‘cause Hank is one of the all-time greatest country singers and songwriters. And it’s certainly not because I didn’t think enough people had ever covered his music. It’s because of what his music means to me, personally.”

Bill’s son, Jimmy Nash, has both songwriter and producer credits on the EP, along with Producer Kenny Royster (Luke Combs, Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan), recording at his Direct Image Recording Studio just blocks away from Broadway in Nashville.

Nash will also be taping his first two music videos ever to support the project, including the two songs written within the Nash family, “Locked In Your Lovin’ Arms,” and the title track, “Oh Hank.” Media is encouraged to reach out to jwa@jwamedia.com for a screener request of the videos prior to their release dates for premiere opportunities.

“Hank Williams songs were the first songs I sang as a young, aspiring singer-songwriter,” Nash recalled. “Little did I know that those Hank songs would be the start of my Country career, that led me to Houston, and then Nashville, and on to 5 major labels, and a lifetime in music. This EP of songs tributing Hank’s timeless style was a labor of love.”

Oh Hank Track List & Songwriters:

I Can’t Help It ( Hank Williams ) Oh Hank ( Bill Nash, Kim Nash, Jimmy Nash, Don Goodman ) I Saw The Light ( Hank Williams ) Locked In Your Lovin’ Arms ( Jimmy Nash ) Loads About Ya ( Jimmy Nash ) Oh Hank Medley

About Bill Nash:

Bill Nash is a country singer-songwriter whose career spans seven decades, and five major record labels. Along with his wife and songwriting partner, Kim Nash, they have written hit songs for Reba McEntire, Diamond Rio, Eddy Arnold among others. As a solo artist, Bill Nash was the first artist to record the Kris Kristofferson classic song, “For The Good Times,” in 1967. Nash’s song, “You Can’t Say Love Enough,” was recorded by Dolly Parton, Wayne Newton, Larry Gatlin and 16 other stars for the Juvenile Diabetes Association in 2009.

Bill and Kim currently reside in Houston, Texas, and love to travel and spend every minute possible with their grandkids. They also founded Champions Kids Camp, a camp for survivors of traumatic events, in honor of their oldest son’s healing of leukemia.

For more information on Bill Nash, visit bknash.com.