Versatile Haitian Artist, Natalie Jean wins 2018 KICMA Entertainer of The Year

Natalie Jean is a very rare kind of vocalist. Winning recognition across the most diverse of musical genres and quite comfortable performing in English, French and Creole. She has been nominated over 70 times for her music and has won many awards.

Jamsphere Magazine – “When thinking of premier female vocalists who’ve delivered timeless music that has ministered to our souls, the name Natalie Jean can now be added to that list.”

Her current release “The Letting Go”, has garnered over 40 nominations and several awards for the song and the music video. She has also released a Christian/Inspirational song called “He Loves Me.” The song has already garnered some recognition, having won “Best Song” in the July 2018 Christian Online Film Festival. The song won a Bronze Medal in the Global Music Awards. “He Loves Me” is also a Semi-Finalist in the 2018 UK Songwriting Contest in the Christian and Singer-Songwriter Categories.

Her new Holiday single “All I Want,” will be released on November 16th, with a pre-order date of October 24th.

To learn more about Natalie Jean, you can go to her website, www.natalie-jean.com