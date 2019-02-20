Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New Country Single “You Don’t Know Me”

Natalie Jean is a very rare kind of vocalist. Winning recognition across the most diverse of musical genres and quite comfortable performing in English, French and Creole. Natalie Jean is excited to announce the much-anticipated release of her Country single, titled, “You Don’t Know Me”.

Produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, is readily available for purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores.

Natalie Jean is an award winning singer/songwriter performer. She is a Voting Member with the Recording Academy. She has been nominated over 70 times for her music and has won numerous awards. She writes and performs for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Blues, Dance, Pop, Country, Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana, and Contemporary, etc. She can also sing in French, Haitian Creole, and Spanish.

www.natalie-jean.com