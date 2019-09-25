Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases Collaboration with Lyricist Mike Greenly

Natalie Jean is excited to announce her collaboration with Lyricist, Mike Greenly, titled “Love Your Own Power”.

“Love Your Own Power” is a women’s empowerment song for right NOW. Back in 1973, the U.S. Congress designated August 26 as “Women’s Equality Day.” But this song reminds us that EVERY day must be Women’s Equality Day. The message written by Mike Greenly was turned into a powerful feminist celebration, performed by the award-winning Natalie Jean. It is the hope of these co-creators that their song will be much more than just a reminder … but also an inspiring motivator for us all to LIVE Equality every day.

Natalie Jean (Kensington, MD) has been nominated over 90 times for her music and has won many awards. Most recently, she won the Gold Medal in the 2019 Global Music Awards as Singer/Songwriter for her song “You Don’t Know Me”.

She won “Versatile Artist of The Year” in the 2019 Josie Music Awards, which was held on September 21, 2019 at the DP Dollywood Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Natalie is also a Finalist in the 2019 KICMA Awards for Song of The Year (What Would You Do for Love? and Radio Single of The Year (You Don’t Know Me and “Lost & Found (featuring Michael Peloso). In 2018, she won Folk/Americana Song of The Year, for her song “The Letting Go” (a duet with Levi Moore) co-written with Michael Peloso and Female Artist of The Year Multi-Genre at the 2018 Josie Music Awards.

In addition, she was named Entertainer of The Year at the 2018 KICMA Music Awards. She won a Silver Medal in the 2019 Global Music Awards for her song “What Would You Do for Love?” in the categories of Social Impact and Female Vocalist. She also won, along with her co-writer a Silver Medal in the 2019 Global Music Awards for the month of June for lyrics, songwriter, and song. Her song “He Loves Me” was also a Finalist in the Great American Songwriting Contest.

Mike Greenly is a former Fortune 500 Mktg/Comm VP whose services now help execs & teams be more successful: speechwriting, PowerPoints, speech coaching. He’s also a motivational speaker. When not using his passion for words in corporate life, Mike is an avid lyricist. He’s the author of Virginia’s new state anthem, has had 10 hit songs on the Billboard Dance Club charts and has written award-winning choral songs. Mike also has a deep personal commitment to Equality for All and is grateful to Natalie Jean for their partnership with “Love Your Own Power”, which he considers among the most significant songs he’s ever written.

