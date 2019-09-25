Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases Collaboration with Inches From Sin

Natalie Jean is excited to announce her collaboration with Inches From Sin, called “Lying To Us”.

The song was #1 on Radio Alliance Top 10 – Monie’s New Music Radio (United Kingdom), the week of September 9, 2019.

Natalie Jean (Kensington, MD). She has been nominated over 90 times for her music and has won many awards. Most recently, she won the Gold Medal in the 2019 Global Music Awards for her Singer/Songwriter for her song “You Don’t Know Me”.

She currently has 11 nominations in the 2019 Josie Music Awards, which will be hosted at the DP Dollywood Theater, in TN on September 21, 2019. She will also be performing at the event, along with her musical colleagues, Kathryn Shipley and Levi Coby.

Natalie is also a Finalist in the 2019 KICMA Awards for Song of The Year (What Would You Do for Love? and Radio Single of The Year (You Don’t Know Me and “Lost & Found (featuring Michael Peloso). In 2018, she won Folk/Americana Song of The Year, for her song “The Letting Go” (a duet with Levi Moore) co-written with Michael Peloso and Female Artist of The Year Multi-Genre at the 2018 Josie Music Awards. Also, she won Entertainer of The Year at the 2018 KICMA Music Awards. Most recently, she is nominated in the LDM Music awards for her song “All I Want” and won a Silver Medal in the 2019 Global Music Awards for her song “What Would You Do for Love? in the categories of Social Impact and Female Vocalist. She also won, along with her co-writer a Silver Medal in the 2019 Global Music Awards for the month of June for lyrics, songwriter, and song. Her song “He Loves Me” was also a Finalist in the Great American Songwriting Contest.

Inches From Sin is features two amazing artists, Robert and Karen Holloway Brewer.

Robert Brewer Musician, composer, and producer was born at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. Much of his childhood was spent between Hazard, Kentucky and Elmira, New York; Rob eventually graduated from Southside High School. For college Rob pursued his love of music, earning a degree in Opera from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.While living in Chicago, he performed in the band “Humphrey Go-Cart,” who became quite well known across Canada. Robert has also performed on stage with Blues Brother Dan Akroyd, Steppinwolf, April Wine, and Edgar Winter. After four decades of music, Robert is currently concluding his sixth album.

Karen Holloway Brewer Composer, and Musician, was born in Upstate New York. Born to two Music Teachers, Karen was naturally drawn to music at a very young age. In Elementary School, Karen chose Flute as her first instrument, and soon after, taught herself to play piano. At age 11, she was guided by her Father, a Band Director/Music Teacher, to begin taking lessons on Bassoon at Mansfield University.

Bassoon quickly became her favorite instrument, learning it over her summer vacation so she could continue playing in band once she entered Middle School. Playing the Bassoon opened up a wide array of opportunities, performing in several Community Theater Musicals, Concert Choir Orchestras, and music groups. By her early teens, Karen began composing music, and joined her first Rock Band, “Little Sister” playing piano and singing lead vocals.

Music has always been the driving force keeping her busy over the decades performing with various Rock Bands, writing and recording. It was this passion that drew Karen to join Robert Brewer forming their Duo, Inches From Sin, which originated in New England. Inches From Sin has allowed her to showcase her beautiful vocals, keyboards, and to continue creating beautiful music.

They have won several awards through Bongo Boy Records. Most recently, Best Song Christmas Compilation and The Best Song on Raw and Reckless Volume Two, Bongo Boy Records.

For more information, please go to their websites.

www.natalie-jean.com

https://www.inchesfromsin.com/