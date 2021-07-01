Veronika’s New Single, ‘Homesick,’ Enters Top 100

“Homesick,” the new single by Veronika, has reached number 44 in the Billboard’s Top 100 Country Chart and 41 in its Hot 100 Adult Contemporary Chart released this week.

“I’m very excited to see this new single do so well against so many established artists,” said Veronika, who made her debut last fall with the single “So Many Lies.”

The new single, which can be heard here, was written and produced by industry veteran Joel Wertman who is known for his work with Bush, Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt and many others. Co-producing is Shane P-W.

“The response we’ve had from fans has been phenomenal and a testament to the quality and effort behind this new single,” Wertman said. “It’s a rare thing to see a new single chart so strongly in both, the Country and Adult Contemporary charts.”

“Homesick” is a catchy guitar-driven ballad with a bluesy progression and a country feel that follows the theme of a person wishing to find a home, or a place for oneself in a complicated world.

To watch the music video, click here.

The new single will be featured in the upcoming drama series “Becoming Alex,” set to debut this fall on The Heartland Network. The shows follows the story of Alex Russell, a young music artist who is trying to make her way through the ever-changing music industry.

Besides producing the single, Wertman is also executive producing “Becoming Alex,” as part of a partnership with Shaftesbury Films, Canada’s leading television production house which will be shooting the series this summer in Toronto. The show is currently being cast.

To download “Homesick,” click here or visit Apple Music, Spotify and elsewhere. For “So Many Lies,” click here.

For more updates, please follow “Becoming Alex” on Instagram at @becomingalexshow.