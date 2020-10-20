Veronika Slowikowska Releases New Single ‘So Many Lies’

Known for her role in FX’s comedy/horror series “What We Do in the Shadows,” Veronika Slowikowska is exploring her musical talents with her debut single “So Many Lies,” now available on Apple Music, Spotify and elsewhere.

Releasing music under the name Veronika, the talented performer shares her unique vision in a new single that comes ahead of her much-awaited new album arriving in January and her series “Becoming Alex,” which is set for debut in the summer of 2021.

“I’m excited to release this new single and share music that is personal to me with fans,” Veronika said. “‘So Many Lies’ is a song that talks about the turmoil of love and the real emotions that we all can relate to.”

As she prepares the star in The Heartland Network’s drama series “Becoming Alex,” next year, the talented Canadian native brings all her musical gifts to the fore in the new release that explores the pain, anguish of a woman in a difficult relationship – a raw anthem that speaks to the Me Too generation. With her powerful vocals and deep sense of storytelling, Veronika delivers on a subject at the forefront of today’s conversations.

With her debut album in the offing, Veronika gives fans a taste of the compelling music that drives her and touches on themes of women’s empowerment, passion to grow and overcome the obstacles that litter the path toward happiness and self growth.

“As a woman, I know too well the limitations that are put on us on so many levels, yet like many, I’ve resolved to persevere and overcome all obstacles as I pursue my goals,” she said. “I talk about those things in the songs I record and as painful as that subject can be, they serve a purpose by pushing me forward and hopefully help me inspire others who might face difficulties pursuit of their dreams.”

Produced by Bush, Goo Goo Dolls and Stevie Ray Vaughn producer Joel Wertman and his son Shane P-W, “So Many Lies,” is currently No. 22 on the Billboard Top 100 Adult Contemporary Chart.

Born in Orillia, Ontario and growing up in Barrie, a city just over 50 miles north of Toronto, Veronika early on developed a passion for acting and music, honing her talents on the musical theater stage. She would go on to Discovery ID’s crime docuseries “See No Evil,” then earning a coveted role on Netflix’s “Degrassi: Next Class,” along with a series of short films and roles in “Baroness Von Sketch,” “Nurses” and CBC’s “Murdoch Mysteries,” along with a recurring role on FX’s highly-rated comedy/horror series “What We Do In The Shadows.”

Today, Veronika is preparing to release additional singles leading up to her debut album’s release. The album features music from her upcoming new drama series “Becoming Alex,” on The Heartland Network. The show follows the story of the growth of Alex Russell, a young singer struggling with the success and challenges of an ever-changing music industry.

