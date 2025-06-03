Verna Margaret Turns Goodbye Into Liberation With “White Shutters, Red Door”

Singer-songwriter Verna Margaret brings a fresh, unapologetic edge to classic Americana with her latest single, “White Shutters, Red Door.” Rooted in twang and heartache, the track is a bold anthem for choosing authenticity over expectation, even if it means walking away from love. With a voice that soothes as much as it stings, Verna Margaret explores what it means to find peace in decisions that honor your truth, carving out space in a world that often asks us to shrink or conform. “White Shutters, Red Door” is now available to stream and download on all major platforms.

With her distinctive vocal melodies and evocative, ego-free lyricism, Verna Margaret uses “White Shutters, Red Door” to paint a poignant portrait of a relationship divided by diverging life paths. Rather than compromising who they are to preserve love, both individuals walk away with a quiet sense of pride, choosing truth over conformity. As with much of Verna Margaret’s work, the song touches on recurring themes of lonesomeness, acceptance, and self-assurance. “I wrote this song about two people who may have loved each other, but ultimately want different things in life,” she shares. “It’s a bittersweet song because there’s clearly love and longing, despite both parties being happy with their ultimate choices.” Written and composed by Verna Margaret herself, the track isn’t meant to leave listeners feeling heartbroken, but uplifted. The rich, balanced instrumentation, featuring Verna Margaret on mandolin, Zach Gatto on bass, Steve Welch on dobro, and Andrew Frankel on violin and vocal harmonies, brings the narrative to life, with mixing and mastering by Ryan Schindler ensuring every detail shines.

Virginia Beach-born artist Verna Margaret bridges the gap between modern country and its traditional roots, blending classic instrumentation with sincere, selfless storytelling. Her love for music began early—she wrote her first song at age three, inspired by a baby bird leaving its nest. By eight, she was captivated by the world of country music, finding comfort in watching CMT and absorbing everything she could about the genre. From ages 14 to 22, Verna Margaret honed her craft as part of a rock band, gaining invaluable experience and shaping her artistic voice. In 2016, she moved to Los Angeles and has since reconnected with her roots, writing and developing her sound, and chasing the dreams that first formed in front of a TV screen. Verna Margaret draws lyrical inspiration from songwriting legends like John Prine and Lucinda Williams, channels the musical spirit of Jerry Jeff Walker and Emmylou Harris, and evokes the timeless vocals of Patsy Cline and Linda Ronstadt. These influences have helped her forge a sound that’s both personal and universal, deeply emotional yet refreshingly individual. Often retreating to Joshua Tree to write, she embraces her genre-spanning background while staying true to herself, resisting the urge to conform. Beyond redefining the sound of country, Verna Margaret uses her platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and speak out on issues of social justice, including the dismantling of racist systems. In doing so, she not only claims her place in the evolving country music landscape but also proves that authenticity and activism can go hand in hand.

“White Shutters, Red Door” unpacks the quiet strength it takes to walk away when two lives are headed in different directions. With her sharp lyricism and distinctive vocal tone, Verna Margaret transforms heartache into empowerment, delivering a track that’s not mournful, but liberating. It’s a celebration of self-alignment and choosing what’s best for you, even when it hurts. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms. Stay connected with Verna Margaret on Instagram @vernamargaretmusic and TikTok @verna.margaret for all the latest updates.