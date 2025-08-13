Verna Margaret Shares Fair Weather Wife EP Featuring Final Track “Lookin Back”

Country artist Verna Margaret unveils her newly minted sophomore EP, Fair Weather Wife, a bold and emotionally rich collection that offers a fresh perspective on love, longing, and self-knowledge. The final track, “Lookin Back,” arrives as the only previously unreleased song, delivering a confident and soulful close to a project full of wry insight and heartfelt storytelling. The EP is now available on all streaming platforms.

“Lookin Back” flips the traditional love song narrative, celebrating relationships built not on dependency, but on mutual respect and autonomy. “There are many love songs celebrating the demure, the modest, those who don’t know their worth. This isn’t one of them,” Verna shares. “‘Lookin Back’ is dedicated to the self-secure, independent romantics. It is the antithesis of love as a conquering or stifling force. Through trust and freedom to grow independently, a lifelong love can flourish.” With nods to traditional country and sonic flairs reminiscent of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the track delivers a bold, twangy declaration of self-assured devotion.

The full EP, Fair Weather Wife, explores the strange beauty of human connection—from missed connections to life-long bonds. Lead single “White Shutters, Red Door” is a bittersweet anthem of self-honoring goodbyes, while “Paper Cut” offers a dryly comic meditation on temptation and self-absorption. With “Lookin Back” closing the record, the 3-song project charts a complete emotional arc, one that’s wry, wise, and unmistakably Verna.

Originally from Virginia Beach and now based in Los Angeles, Verna Margaret draws from the timeless songwriting of John Prine and Emmylou Harris while channeling the inventive spirit of artists like Fiona Apple and St. Vincent. Her work has been praised by Wide Open Country, Holler, Americana Highways, and Rainbow Rodeo, with critics lauding her ability to fuse sharp, unexpected lyricism with a warm, soulful sound apt for a honky-tonk. She is also a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and uses her platform to speak out on issues of identity, autonomy, and justice, themes that subtly underpin her music.

Verna Margaret’s Fair Weather Wife is now available on all major streaming platforms. This release marks a striking evolution from a songwriter unafraid to embrace nuance, wit, and the kind of truth that lingers long after the song ends. Follow @VernaMargaretMusic on Instagram and @verna.margaret on TikTok for more.