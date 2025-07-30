Verna Margaret Explores Taking Risks and Parting Ways With “Paper Cut”

Verna Margaret offers a keenly self-aware twist on modern love with her latest single, “Paper Cut.” Blending sardonic wit with Americana-laced storytelling, the track captures the inner monologue of a narrator too wrapped up in their own inertia to entertain temptation. Rather than a bold embrace of risk, “Paper Cut” reflects on self-interest, missed connections, and the strange comedy of craving something you’d never actually choose. Led by Verna Margaret’s soulful, rich vocals and accompanied by acoustic guitar, “Paper Cut” is equal parts misanthropic, edgy, and ultimately, fun. “Paper Cut” is now available to stream and download on all major platforms.

Verna Margaret’s new single, “Paper Cut,” is a wry, sharp meditation on self-absorption, fleeting connection, and the quiet comedy of temptation. Inspired by the dry wit of Warren Zevon and the cosmic country leanings of Gram Parsons, Verna Margaret crafts a world where barroom confessions and romantic overtures unfold not as sins, but as farces. “It’s a song about being so preoccupied with yourself that you couldn’t choose temptation if you tried,” she says. “Paper Cut” follows a cast of mildly tragic and delusional characters, barflies who claim desert pilgrimages while angling for a hookup, and refuses to romanticize them or herself. Anchored by warm harmonies from co-writer Devon Geyer and Verna’s gift for cutting lines like “Darlin’ I wouldn’t risk a paper cut / if it meant I got to keep you by my side,” the track glows with cynical tenderness. In Verna’s world, even longing is self-referential, and that’s precisely what makes it sting. “Paper Cut” was written by Verna Margaret and Devon Geyer, produced by Geyer, and mixed by Geyer and Sean Kenney, who also mastered the track. Verna Margaret performs lead vocals and acoustic guitar, with Geyer on background vocals, electric guitar, and bass. The track also features pedal steel by Joel Martin and drums by Burleigh Drummond Jr. It was recorded at the Orange Crate.

Hailing from Virginia Beach and now based in Los Angeles, Verna Margaret blends a deep reverence for classic country icons with a bold, original voice to explore themes of fleeting affection and self-reflection. She began writing songs and telling stories at a young age, inspired by her love of country music, and first found her footing performing at local open mics. Since relocating to Los Angeles in 2016, she has honed a genre-spanning sound that draws from songwriting legends like John Prine and Lucinda Williams, while also embracing the experimental edge of artists like St. Vincent and Fiona Apple. Refusing to be confined by category, Verna Margaret is carving out a fiercely independent take on roots music, one that defies expectations and embraces complexity. Her previous single, “White Shutters, Red Door,” was touted by notable outlets such as Rainbow Rodeo, Holler, and Tonic Grain. Beyond her artistry, she uses her platform to advocate for social justice causes, including LGBTQ+ rights and other communities that have shaped her life and music.

“Paper Cut” is a refreshingly honest and poignant story of self-reliance and connection told through Verna Margaret’s distinctive genre-spanning sound and hypnotic vocals. It’s both a celebration of fierce individualism and a reflection of the cost of finding connection. The single is now available on all streaming platforms, and fans can stay connected with Verna Margaret on Instagram @VernaMargaretMusic and TikTok @verna.margaret for more updates.