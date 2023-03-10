VATTICA Releases Anthemic Rock Track “BACK TO LIFE”

Today VATTICA releases their rock anthem “BACK TO LIFE.” The track harmoniously blends classic 90’s alternative and industrial influences with the soaring choruses of modern rock to tell the story of their struggles with their mental health. Nonbinary queer activist and VATTICA frontperson Alexander Millar sings their heart out to empower listeners to face their own demons amidst the track’s epic musical landscape.

“BACK TO LIFE” is about mental health, specifically struggling with OCD. It’s about realizing that sometimes facing your worst fears is the only way to destroy them before they destroy you.” – Alexander Millar, VATTICA

VATTICA, led by singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and nonbinary queer activist Alexander Millar (they/them/he), is an award-winning independent alternative rock band. They are inspired by the authentic energy of the iconic, guitar-driven bands of the 90s and re-imagining them with pop sensibilities. Lyrically they are exploring the polarizing sociopolitical landscape of today. From their home base in Los Angeles, VATTICA creates anthemic music, evocative videos, and energetic performances for everyone hoping for and working towards a better tomorrow for their communities and world.

They’ve garnered millions of views on TikTok with their videos about music, mental health, and their popular ongoing series entitled “Self Made is a Toxic Myth.” The series seeks to disrupt toxic individuality, a byproduct of capitalism and a core tenant of white supremacy, which drives the narrative of how we speak, write and think about the concept of “success” in popular music.