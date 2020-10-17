Vanessa Bourne “Young At Heart” now available to Country radio

I could have fortune and fame, but care for neither. My true happiness is found in being helpful and giving freely. Vanessa Bourne

Ever since I can remember; I always wanted to bring about happiness by way of sharing or giving. Giving is an action that proves you empathize with love rather than sympathize with a public elevated conscience. As a child I had had the distinction of gifting away my toys or gifts to children who were more deprived than I; sharing in their Joy is a priceless feeling of completeness more enjoyable than owning the gift in itself.

I have been rendered pathological and stupid due to my reckless and sometimes overboard nature of philanthropy and at times when I too needed to question affordability. Giving, sharing, helping are virtues that are close to Godliness and give essence to the meaning of being in Human Being

All through my life, I have held altruism very close to my heart and a principle that defines who I am? and a code by which I determine inner goodness. So when I received this great support and reception towards my singing; it made me think of how best I could use this opportunity to give back in the simplest and most endearing way to people who may be in need and have nothing but the joy in gratitude, alone to offer.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Vanessa Bourne

Song Title: Young At Heart

Publishing: Vanessa Bourne

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Young At Heart

Record Label: Steam Whistle