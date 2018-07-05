Valerie Brooks Joins Sunrise Broadcasting/Wilmington, NC As GM

SUNRISE BROADCASTING/WILMINGTON, NC welcomes VALERIE BROOKS as GM replacing BRIAN SCHIMMEL who exits after eight years.

BROOKS will oversee Top 40 WAZO (Z107.5), AC WILT (SUNNY 103.7), Rhythmic Oldies WKXB (99.9 THE GREATESTS HITS OF ALL TIME), Alternative WRMR (COASTAL CAROLINA’S MODERN ROCK 98.7), and Sports WFMD-A (AM630 ESPN RADIO). She will also oversee sales for CAPITOL BROADCASTING’s WILM-TV also in WILMINGTON.

She most recently spent the past three years at RADIO ONE as Sr. Integrated Marketing Specialist. BROOKS previously spent 14 years working at CBS RADIO as Market Mgr. and various sales management roles.

BROOKS said, “I am extremely excited about our opportunity in WILMINGTON and blessed with an amazing staff. Expect big things coming from SUNRISE, WILMINGTON!”