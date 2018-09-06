Val Pensa Promoted To SVP/Pop-Rock Marketing At RCA Records

VAL PENSA has been promoted to SVP/Pop-Rock Marketing at RCA RECORDS. She previously held the role of VP/Marketing, and will remain in the NEW YORK headquarters.

EVP/Marketing CAROLYN WILLIAMS commented, “VAL is impressive not only due to her A+ execution but also for her limitless passion for our artists. She has enjoyed many stand out moments in her career at RCA and I’m looking forward to her next chapter.”

PENSA said, “I am incredibly grateful to PETER EDGE, JOHN FLECKENSTEIN, JOE RICCITELLI and CAROLYN WILLIAMS for this amazing opportunity. I have been lucky enough to call RCA my home for the majority of my career and I am thrilled to continue to work in an environment that nurtures creativity, innovation and artist development.”