UV Rose releases uplifting and energetic new single “Living Life”

Rising U.S. singer/songwriter Roshedah Parkman, known by her artist name UV Rose, is setting the music scene on fire with her latest track, “Living Life”. UV Rose, which stands for UltraVibe, perfectly encapsulates the out-of-this-world energy and passion that she brings to her music. Hailing originally from the east coast and now residing in Los Angeles, California, UV Rose has been pursuing her dream of becoming a music artist since the tender age of 8. UV Rose’s musical prowess knows no bounds, as she effortlessly navigates the realms of hip-hop, rap, pop, and R&B, carving out her distinctive path in the world of music.

“Living Life” is a dynamic and uplifting track that blends elements of pop, rap, hip-hop, and dance pop. This song is a heartfelt anthem that reminds us all of the importance of embracing life’s joys and leaving negativity behind. With its infectious energy and positive message, “Living Life” encourages listeners to break free from distractions and focus on pursuing their dreams and goals. UV Rose’s catchy lyrics and infectious melodies are bound to make you smile and spread positivity, as she reminds us that the world could always use a little more of it.

UV Rose’s music is more than just a sound; it’s a movement, a celebration of life, and a call to live each day to the fullest. With “Living Life,” UV Rose invites you to join her on this musical journey and embrace the joy of being alive.