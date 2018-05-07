US103.5/Tampa Names Scotty Davis as Afternoon Host

iHeartMedia names Scotty Davis as afternoon host for Country WFUS-FM (US103.5) Tampa, effective Monday May 14. Davis joins US 103.5 from co-owned CHR WFLZ, where he served as afternoon host for the past six years. His previous experience includes on-air roles at KQIZ-FM/Amarillo, WBHT-FM/Wilkes Barre, KZHT-FM/Salt Lake City, KDWB-FM/Minneapolis, KHKS-FM/Dallas and WNOU-FM Indianapolis.

“I am excited to have someone as talented as Scotty Davis join our team,” said Program Director Cindy Spicer. “He is well known in the market and is a proven winner in Tampa Bay.”

“I’ve been eying a move over to the country format for quite some time,” said Davis. “This is a natural next step for my career and I’m thankful to everyone at iHeartMedia for believing in me.”