Urban One Dallas Adjusts Three-Station Programming Lineup

Urban One Dallas has revealed a realignment of its programming across its three-station cluster in Dallas-Fort Worth, which includes new and returning personalities at KBFB (97.9 The Beat) and KKDA (K104), as well as a fresh music direction for 105.7 KRNB.

At 97.9 The Beat, Radio Hall of Famer Rickey Smiley will return to the station to lead the morning show starting at 5am. Jazzi Black is scheduled for middays from 9am-3pm, followed by Bryhana Monegain in the afternoon drive slot. “Posted on the Corner with Incognito and DJ Misses” will be broadcast in the evenings.

KRNB is set to introduce what Urban One describes as a new audio identity, presenting a blend of R&B tracks from the 1990s, 2000s, and the present day.

K104 will maintain its existing lineup with DeDe McGuire and “DeDe in the Morning” during mornings. Michael Shawn will take over middays from 10am-3pm, Hollywood Bay Bay will manage the afternoon drive, and Lil D will transition to the evening slot.

“This strategic realignment enhances Radio One Dallas’ capacity to provide this vibrant Metroplex with exceptional entertainment, engaging personalities, and compelling content that resonates with our audience,” stated Operations Manager Yonni Rude.

According to Vice President and General Manager Maurice Potts, the programming changes aim to better align with the tastes of the cluster’s audience and the trajectory of its brands.

“Rebranding 105.7 offers us the chance to forge an even stronger, more distinctive bond with our audience while delivering the music and personalities they appreciate,” Potts explained. “These changes exemplify our dedication to keeping our stations innovative, relevant, and attentive to our listeners.”

Urban One acquired KRNB and KKDA as part of its expansion within the Dallas-Fort Worth market and emphasizes its commitment to developing a multimedia platform catering to the urban music audience of the region.