Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Reopens Its Doors To The Future In Post-Pandemic Return

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, a chic, 300-plus seat music and entertainment venue located in the heart of West Chester, PA’s trendy, downtown area, has accomplished what so many others have not since the start of the Pandemic – they have re-opened their doors. Yet, the acclaimed venue isn’t just welcoming guests back into the same theater that they’ve come to love over the past five years. They are inviting them to step into the future of Uptown! in a post-Covid era.

Raising their curtain earlier this summer, Uptown! has revealed what they are calling their “Second Act,” complete with state-of-the-art Covid-safe renovations, an innovative new sound and multi-media system, an energizing branding campaign and a star-studded lineup of music and performers.

“We are so excited to welcome guests back to Uptown! and have so many new features, shows and events that we can’t wait to share with everyone,” said April Evans, executive director for Uptown!.

The first event on tap for the venue is their Grand Re-Opening Party on Friday September 10 at 7:30 PM. Open to the public, the celebration will feature music by critically-acclaimed performers The Urban Guerilla Orchestra, who will present the “Sounds Of Philadelphia.” Featuring world-renowned instrumentalists and vocalists who have worked with artists such as Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, Boyz II Men, Alicia Keys, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Kool & the Gang, The Roots and countless others, this is one party that music fans won’t want to miss!

Tickets are on sale now and available now at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=127751.

Following theGrand Re-Opening, the theater is unveiling a series of shows and performances by some of the most acclaimed bands and artists in the country including Kasim Sutton, bassist for Todd Rudgren, (September 12); Let’s Hang On: America’s #1 Frankie Valli Tribute Show(September 18); KASHMIR: Tribute To Led Zeppelin (September 24); Into The Mystic: Tribute To Van Morrison (September 30); Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band (October 2) and more. For a complete schedule of performances, visit https://uptownwestchester.org/shows/

“We are pleased to say that our Fall schedule is filled with a diverse lineup that includes something for everyone,” said Evans. “From rock and classical music to entertainment for the family to enlightening speaker series, we pride ourselves on offering our community well-rounded programming.”

As part of its re-opening, Uptown! also promises that all of its performances will be held in the healthiest and safest environment possible. According to Evans, revolutionary, new Covid-19-safety measures were implemented throughout the building including the installation of the iWave Air Purification Systems in all areas of the historic theater. This creates a healthier environment for patrons, thanks to technology known as Needle-Point Bi-Polar Ionization (NPBI). These units begin to neutralize viruses within minutes, with laboratory testing showing 99.4 percent of SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID) rendered inactive within 30 minutes.

In addition to its advanced safety measures, Uptown! has also upgraded its technology systems, allowing for a new multi-media platform for the venue to offer special livestream capabilities for specific shows and provide added-value content for featured performers. This will innovative feature will provide Uptown! with the opportunity to have its performances be experienced on a global scale.

“We are really excited to explore the opportunities that our advanced platform can offer,” said Evans. “We understand that fans are now enjoying entertainment in a completely new way and we are eager to meet their needs. Whether it’s a livestream option or providing exclusive virtual access to one of our performers, we are poised to make Uptown! an entertainment destination – wherever our fans may be located.”

To coincide with the venue’s exciting new additions, Uptown! has also unveiled a new, energizing branding campaign thanks to the acclaimed Philadelphia branding and marketing firm Alice & Albert entitled the “Be UP on it!” campaign.

“Embodying a fresh, upbeat approach to the venue’s branding efforts, the new “Be UP on it!” campaign is a movement that taps into the energy and excitement that we all feel when attending a live, in-person performance and the unique close connection they feel to the performers at Uptown!,” said Peter Farrell, founding partner of Alice & Albert. “This campaign is a call-to-action to get everyone to discover this special experience for themselves.”

For more information about Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center or to make a donation, visit UptownWestChester.org or call 610.356.ARTS (2787).

About Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center

Established in 2017, Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Centerfeatures world class performing arts in historic downtown West Chester, PA. Uptown! offers professional musical theater, opera, jazz, comedy, classical and contemporary music, film and renowned speakers, not to mention award-winning performing arts education classes and workshops for youth and adults.

Through its programming and outreach efforts, the theater has become a special gathering place in the community, reflecting the demographic and cultural diversity of the region.

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is conveniently located near parking, shopping and restaurants at 226 North High Street, West Chester.