Upcoming Eric Church Concerts to Be Streamed Live on Air

Fans who aren’t inside the arenas that Eric Church takes over on his Double Down Tour now have the chance to listen to the show live, as Church has announced that he’ll be live streaming four of his upcoming shows.

Every Friday night in the month of February, fans will be able to hear Church’s live set on SiriusXM’s The Highway as he performs in different venues across the country. No two sets will be the same, as Church changes the show each night to offer a unique experiences for attendees.

He’ll broadcast from the TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 1, the Target Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 8, the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Feb. 15 and conclude the broadcast from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati on Feb. 22. The show will air on satellite channel 56 at 8PM local time.

Church continues on the Double Down Tour through the end of June, performing two nights each in arenas and amphitheaters across the US and Canada. Nashville is the only stop where he’s playing one night at Nissan Stadium.

Church called his Holdin’ My Own Tour, where he spent a year playing three-hour shows, “special” and “spiritual,” wanting to top that with the new trek, turning it into two nights and six hours of music.

“I’ve laid awake many nights in my bed thinking about how do you go from over three hours of music where I’m giving everything I got and you’re giving everything you got…and I think we double down,” Church explains of his vision.

Desperate Man topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in 2018 and became Church’s fifth album to reach the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200.