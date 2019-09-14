Upcoming Artist Elli K Releases New Single “Dawn” Featuring Leo Z

South Korean artist Elli K releases her new single “Dawn”, the first single from her upcoming album, Love Collage. Elli K teamed up with composer/producer Leo Z (Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Nathan Pacheco, Katherine Jenkins) and songwriter Zarah Mahler on this single. The single was recorded at the prestigious Capitol Studios and EastWest Studios in Hollywood, CA. The full EP, Love Collage, is set to be released this coming winter.

“Dawn” is a complex song about the immortality of love after a couple’s inevitable parting. Reflecting on the initial inspiration for “Dawn”, Elli K says, “Even after the breakup, the memory of love will live in the hearts as another form of love. I wanted to express this maturity of love, accepting the inevitable parting. “

Today, Elli K continues to transcend boundaries and begins a new musical journey sharing her music with the US audiences. Her upcoming EP, Love Collage, is comprised of new original tracks that capture the essence of love and its many colors through beauty, lyricism, and melody.

The album’s producer and composer, Leo Z, says, “Love Collage is the experience of love, from the birth to memory of it, through a cycle of five songs. Each song represents one phase of the entire sentimental chronicle.” He continues, “This album focuses on the positive effect of a love story, on the mature perception of its true, unconditional function.”

Currently, Elli K is excited to release “Dawn” and share her musical inspirations with new fans. She will be following the single with a music video, set for release later in September. Be sure to follow Elli K on social media for all music exclusives and updates.

For More Information: ellikmusic.com