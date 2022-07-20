Up ‘N Coming Country Music Heartthrob Chris Clark Releases “The Girls of Tennessee”

Singer-songwriter and country recording artist, Chris Clark (Tribe 615), celebrates the release of his debut single “The Girls Of Tennessee.”* Penned by Clark, alongside Tommy Collier (who also produced the tune and is widely recognized for his significant role in kick-starting Katy Perry’s career), the track is AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail and streaming platforms. (Spotify).

A tip-of–the-hat to the southern belles of area code 615, “The Girls Of Tennessee” is the modern day, contemporary country response to The Beach Boys’ hit, “California Girls.” Pedal steel and banjo instrumentation are standouts throughout the production that revives popular line dances of the 90s (with heel struts, hip bumps and stomps) and enlivens the visual of a late night bachelorette party—a sea of women boot scootin’ across the hardwood dance floors of a famed Nashville honky tonk.

“Being a country boy from Northern California, let’s just say that the gals that blanketed the downtown Broadway honky tonks made an impression,” said the 28-year-old, former civil engineer Chris Clark. “The song is just as simple as that—a fond recollection of my first visit to Music City and I couldn’t wait to return.”

MIDTOWN TURNAROUNDS

DOUBLE-TAKE HEARTACHES

THEM SOUTHERN BELLS WILL BLOW YOUR MIND

THEY BE SMOKIN’ ALL-AMERICAN

BORN AND RAISED DAVIDSON

HIGH-RISE 6 1 5THEY WERE, THEY ARE, AND THEY’LL ALWAYS BE

LIKE SMOOTH-SWEET WHISKEY

THAT KNOCKS YOU TO YOUR KNEESTHEY ARE, THEY ARE

THE GIRLS OF TENNESSEE

“Chris has a unique way of approaching a song; we work from a place, or vibe, that he puts himself into,” introduced award-winning producer, Tommy Collier. “Chris doesn’t like to be boxed in; all bets are off when it comes to where his music will take you!” The first in Clark’s 2022 waterfall series of releases, the ditty is garnering traction at country radio and enjoying early applause from the industry and fans. Dan Hagar, Mach3 Entertainment Group spearheads the radio promotion. Chris Clark

“The Girls Of Tennessee”

Label: Tribe 615

Written by: Chris Clark/Tommy Collier

Produced by: Tommy Collier

Release Date: Available Now! On Radio Now!

Run Time: 3:42

ABOUT CHRIS CLARK:

Chris Clark is characterized by his endearing smile, genuine heart and captivating enthusiasm for life and music…and he comes by it naturally. Chris grew up on the outskirts of the Northern California farmlands where his musical style was cultivated by the likes of John Denver, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. The twenty-eight-year-old Chico State student followed the family footprint to study civil engineering. Immediately following college graduation, he took a seat as project engineer at the family-owned business, Clark Pacific (a precast concrete and prefabrication company). With a creative ache gnawing inside, Chris stepped away from his engineering career to work part-time alongside his father in the packaging industry (bottles, jars, caps, etc.); utilizing his evenings to moonlight in music. Honing his skill set, Chris managed a group of RAP artists, performed at small clubs, and practiced laying down his vocals atop instrumental melodies he purchased online. Among naysayers who told the April fool’s baby he had no talent, Chris was no fool. The early non-believers and the music fueled his fire. With the determination to spark his music career, Chris moved to Nashville in spring of 2021. He met producer Tommy Collier with whom he made an instant connection; Chris has since written and recorded 11 tracks and launched his 2022 waterfall series of singles with the introduction of his debut single, “The Girls Of Tennessee” in May 2022. Not willing to conform to the trends and drive straight down the lane of any genre, Chris continues to artistically challenge himself. The self-taught guitarist captures the origins of blues, Americana, and indie rock, and seamlessly adds a contemporary country edge to embody the essence of authenticity. With a natural knack to chisel out the sensory details of a song, whether within the clever double entendres, the ebb and flow of melodies or abstract productions, every song Chris writes and records has a different texture to offer a unique listening experience. The singer/songwriter reveals a masterful, forward-thinking creative conception weighted in must-hear lyrics and musical textures. His music showcases a talent recognizably set apart by an instinctive artistic individuality that even the early nonbeliever will applaud.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO CONNECT: