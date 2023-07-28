Up & Coming Southern Rock Band Bettin’ On The Mule Announces Release of New Single “Long Live Country Boy”

Bettin’ On The Mule is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single “Long Live Country Boy” available everywhere this week. Lead singer and songwriter Jacob Wilson says, “The new EP is going to be our best music yet.” He ads, “The first single ‘Long Live Country Boy’ has a southern, bluesy sound. A combination of Led Zeppelin and Charlie Daniels Band.”

“Long Live Country Boy” is an excellent mix of southern rock, classic rock and country. Using this mixture Bettin’ On The Mule has created their own genre which they enthusiastically call “Hometown Rock”.

The new single is from the upcoming EP titled “Redneck Rocker”. The EP will have it’s official release in the fall. The album was recorded at Cock of the Walk Studios in Kennesaw, Georgia owned by Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl and was produced and engineered by acclaimed engineer Jeff Tomei.