Up & Coming Canadian Artist, Sangeeta Releases Debut Single, “Ride High”

Up & coming Artist, Sangeeta is one to watch out for in 2019.

The British born South Asian originally from London, UK moved to Canada as a young teen and says music has been the one constant in her life.

”Growing up, I was quite shy, but music has always been something I turned to which helped me a lot during the overwhelming move with my family from England to Canada.”

She teamed up with Producer, DJ A-Slam and together they formed the song, “Ride High”; a catchy, fun EDM track with an exotic ‘East meets West’ flair.

“Once I heard the beat, ideas just flowed and within that one evening I had written all the lyrics and developed the vocal melodies. The next day, I was in the studio laying down all the vocals. It’s probably one of my favourite songs I’ve worked on so far.”

The talented Artist is set to release her EP, “Escape” shortly and will be working on the official music video for “Ride High” soon. So far, the tune has been getting great response and her fan base has been eagerly awaiting more music from her.

Sangeeta is also a Certified Holistic Health Coach and Creative Writer with a Communications Degree. However, music has always been her first love, with singing ambitions that have always been there since her childhood. She looks forward to creating more songs in the near future.

“Ride High” is available on Major Digital Music Platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube, Spotify and more.

To find out more, visit her Official Website: http://www.sangeeta.ca

Other Links:

http://www.facebook.com/sangeetacentral

http://www.instagram.com/sangeetamelod