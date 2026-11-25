Until They Burn Me returned this Halloween with COVEN, a six-track EP that wanders through witchcraft, obsession, bad omens, folklore and the things that crawl in the dark.

Created by longtime collaborators Cody Carlyle, Travis Jordan, and Travis Martin, COVEN continues Until They Burn Me’s refusal to settle comfortably into any one genre. Americana, dark country, folk, blues, rock and stranger influences move in and out of the record, with each song allowed to become whatever its story demands.

The common thread is witchcraft.

Not as a single narrative or traditional concept album, but as something that keeps appearing in different forms: a desperate attempt to change the course of love, an omen circling overhead, folklore carried forward through generations, and forces that may be supernatural, psychological or somewhere uncomfortably between the two.

The EP opens with “Charlotte and the Witch,” a dark tale of unrequited love and what happens when longing becomes desperate enough to seek help from somewhere it probably shouldn’t.

“Blackbird” turns toward blues and bad omens, tapping into the centuries-old human instinct to look at the natural world and wonder whether something is trying to warn us.

Then comes “Bedbugs,” an instrumental interlude that offers no reassuring answers, only atmosphere and the distinct feeling that something unpleasant may be lurking just out of sight.

From there, COVEN moves deeper into its collection of stories with “Leechcraft,” “Long Meg” and “Sister Midnight,” each adding another piece to the EP’s shadowy world.

The result is less a straight path than a collection of dark tales gathered around the same fire.

Until They Burn Me is the creative partnership of Cody Carlyle and Travis Jordan, whose musical history together stretches back more than 35 years. The two first made music together in The Dry Season and eventually reunited creatively as Until They Burn Me, now working between home studios in Ferndale, Washington, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Both are songwriters, vocalists and multi-instrumentalists, building songs collaboratively across the distance and following the music wherever it leads rather than forcing it into a prescribed sound.

That approach has become central to Until They Burn Me.

Following 2024’s Mud Music, 2025’s A Carnival of Reveries, 2026’s single, Dead Water and the Seeds of Despair, and the recent August single “Addict,” COVEN adds another distinct chapter to a catalog increasingly difficult to categorize and increasingly comfortable that way.

COVEN is out now on all digital platforms worldwide. Follow the band on Instagram and visit their website for more information.