United Talent Agency Signs Pitbull

UNITED TALENT AGENCY has inked the multi-talented PITBULL for all areas worldwide.

The GRAMMY-winning entrepreneur, motivational speaker and brand ambassador completed his second co-headlining tour with ENRIQUE IGLESIAS this year and supported BRITNEY SPEARS on her EUROPEAN tour, along with his “Time of Our Lives” LAS VEGAS residency at PLANET HOLLYWOOD. He is also set to host his annual “Worldwide NYE,” event at BAYFRONT PARK in MIAMI this NEW YEAR’S EVE.

Pitbull has signed on to the STX UGLYDOLLS franchise, based on the ubiquitous pop culture characters. He will write and perform an original song for the UGLYDOLLS movie, slated for release in 2019, as well as lend his voice talent to one of the film’s key characters. PITBULL scored the film “Gotti,” starring JOHN TRAVOLTA, and the movie soundtrack includes the original Pitbull song “Amore” featuring LEONA LEWIS.

PITBULL has developed his own brands such as VOLI 305 vodka and the fragrance line “PITBULL” for men and women. He is currently gearing up to open iLov305 a new restaurant and nightlife concept on MIAMI’s OCEAN DRIVE.

PITBULL’s channel on SIRIUSXM, “Globalization,” has become one of the platform’s fastest-growing channels following its 2015 launch. He also serves as ambassador to the SPORTS LEADERSHIP ARTS AND MANAGEMENT (SLAM!) charter schools he has helped to establish. Launched in the LITTLE HAVANA section of Miami where he spent some of his youth, SLAM! has now expanded to LAS VEGAS and WEST PALM BEACH, FL.