UMG Nashville To Offer ‘A Country Christmas’ Radio Special Hosted By Lauren Alaina

UMG NASHVILLE is offering “A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS,” a three-hour radio special hosted by LAUREN ALAINA. The spot-free program will feature classic CHRISTMAS tunes and memories from LUKE BRYAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LITTLE BIG TOWN, DARIUS RUCKER, ALAN JACKSON, GEORGE STRAIT, KACEY MUSGRAVES, and more. Stations can run the special from FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14th through SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25th with 10-14 minutes of local avails per hour.