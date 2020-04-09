UK’s North Releases Powerful Self-Titled Debut EP

UK alt-rock artist, North has released her new self-titled EP, a gritty and defiant project that bends genre and expectation. The EP is rooted in rock and blues, with North’s awe-inspiring vocals giving the project a distinct fearlessness. North is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.Produced by Matin Fellani and Matt Annecharico and mixed and mastered by Robert Venable (Twenty One Pilots, Kelly Clarkson, Megadeth), North is a cohesive EP with an unmistakable attitude. North takes on complex subjects like mental illness, lust, and alcohol with honesty and confidence, allowing listeners to know that she’s seen struggle, but is determined to come out the other side stronger. To match the mood, crooning acoustic walks meet grungy electric guitar riffs to give the EP a unique sound that feels like an extension of North’s essence. The EP’s first single, “Breaking Me Down” showcases her vocal prowess. “I’m trying to be strong, but this can’t go on,” North tells her listeners as she vocalizes what it feels like to be trapped in a downward spiral. Tracks like “Storyteller” show off how truly dynamic her voice is. “Slowly losing myself to depression and anxiety. I did my best to hide it and hold it together, but people weren’t always kind, and it took its toll,” explains North. “On a daily level, it manifested into panic attacks, on a longer-term level it led to my breakdown.” Then there’s a song like “Drank My Way to Numb,” a mind-bending anthem where North holds nothing back. “The clue is in the title,” said North on the song. “When things got really tough, at times I tried to drink my feelings away. I was just trying to cope. It’s not big or clever, trying to deal with stuff and adding a hangover definitely isn’t conducive to success.” But maybe it’s the head-bobbing track titled, “Flatline” that best captures the artist’s identity and what she stands for, “The turmoil of struggling with mental health can be all-consuming, and the fear of slipping back to the darkness can be overwhelming. It’s finding that last bit of fight, tenacity and refusing to give up amid the desperation.”

North is overflowing with fight and tenacity. She is, after all, from the north of England, “where there’s no such thing as bad weather – only inappropriate clothing!” The 29 year-old songstress now lives in London and has had her share of tribulations. In 2018, she was one of the victims of a highly publicized fraud case involving music management company BMU. North refused to let this negative experience slow her down, signing to Dreamscope Records shortly after – and continuing to use her music as a way to inspire herself and others to push through life’s challenges.

Rebellious and defiant, North is genuine and unapologetic in every performance on this project. With a feisty fearlessness akin to Christina Aguilera or P!nk, North’s attitude is infectious. You can now download or stream North on streaming platforms worldwide. Keep up with North’s latest at This1isNorth.com.